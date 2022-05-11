James Rodríguez talks about Colombia’s next coach: ‘I hope they are wise’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
James Rodriguez.
The ’10’ of the National Team raised his voice to refer to the leaders of the Football Federation.
May 11, 2022, 07:07 AM
James Rodríguez once again stole the spotlight on social networks thanks to a new broadcast on his ‘Twitch’ channel.
The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team took advantage of his digital space to refer to some of the issues that are marking the current situation in national football: Luis Díaz, the return of Cúcuta Deportivo and the future of the Colombian National Team. About the latter, an ‘indirect’ to the leaders of the Football Federation.
‘I hope they are wise’
Questioned by his followers for a name for the new Colombian coach, Rodríguez did not dare to give any. However, he did make one thing clear.
“We just hope that the leaders choose well,” he said at first.
Then, raising his voice, he said: “And let’s hope they’re wise…”.
(Don’t stop reading: Chile and Ecuador’s exit from the World Cup: ‘We would play the opening match’).
SPORTS
May 11, 2022, 07:07 AM
keep going down
