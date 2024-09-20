James Rodriguez has recovered his level, at least that is what can be seen from his performances with the Colombian national team, But it remains a mystery why he does not perform as well at clubs.

He recently signed with the Rayo Vallecano And there they want to see him as the strong man of the National Team, with his precise passes and his goals to give the team a hand.

The new James

In an open conversation with DIGI, one of the sponsors of the Spanish cast, he talked about everything and confessed.

“That we can win, that we can do things well. There is a team that can compete and be among the top six, why not? It is a team that has talent (…) In the Copa del Rey, I think there is talent to go as far as possible and win it.”said.

He added: “You have to think about the present, day to day, game to game. When you think like that, everything flows, obviously you put things in your head that you always want to win, I want everything to flow well to help my teammates and the club.”

Similarly, when asked why he signed with Rayo, he said: “Everyone knows that Spain is a league that I like a lot. I have played very well here, that was also a reason for returning. I also feel that the club wants to do good things and that is what has made me come here. I hope it will be a good year for my teammates and for the club as well.”

And he spared no effort, he spared no words to comment on what is the goal he is pursuing in this new adventure.

“Being able to play well, helping my teammates so they can play great football and, above all, winning. I love winning and hopefully I can help with these things and take it as far as possible.” acknowledged.

James Rodriguez

“I’m happy, everyone knows it’s a league that I love a lot, where I was able to succeed and I hope to do so this time too. I’m really looking forward to helping my teammates and the club. I’m a person who likes to win.”he indicated.

James Rodriguez also referred to the games with the Colombian National Team and revealed the most difficult moment he has experienced in football.

“I’ve had several, the hardest was being left out of the last World Cup. Because like every player we dream of playing in a World Cup and being left out is frustrating, that time was the hardest,” he said.