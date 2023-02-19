The brazilian defender Marcelo has terminated his contract with olympiacos after negotiations with the leadership of the Athenian team, local media reports. Just five months after he was acquired by the Greek champions, the 34-year-old Brazilian full-back will no longer be part of the team, while James Rodriguez resist this earthquake.

During this period, the former Real Madrid soccer player played 332 minutes in 10 games and scored three goals. According to the Greek portal Sport24.gr, Marcelo has an offer from another team, which covers him both competitively and financially, although this club is not specified.

(Bravous bars and violent fans whip Colombian soccer: analysis)

(Nairo and ‘Supermán’ López: this is how they see Colombia in Europe after their scandals)

Although its acquisition real Madrid In September he caused a wave of enthusiasm among the team’s fans – some 25,000 attended his welcome party at the Karaiskakis stadium – the Brazilian could not find a place on the left side, neither with Carlos Corberán nor with Míchel González, current coach of the club

A surprise

The contract he had signed was for one year, with the possibility of extension for another year.

The Piraeus team, the port of Athensis the biggest club in Greeceand in the last ten years they have won the Greek league eight times and the Greek Cup three times, a period in which they have only missed three times in the group stage of the Champions League.

Marcelo retired this season from Real Madrid. Photo: Instagram: @marcelotwelve / Twitter: @realmadrid

It is currently in third place in the helan league, behind the Panathinaikos and AEK.

“I have lived unforgettable moments in Greece, where I was warmly welcomed in a new home, not only for me, but also for my family. Piraeus and its people have all my heart and this will not be my last time in this amazing country”, express

Marcelo in a message posted on his social networks.

“I can only express my gratitude for wearing the Olympiacos jersey. Although my stay has been brief, the experience and the friends I have made will remain forever marked in my life. Today I say goodbye but I leave my affection and respect for the president, my teammates, all employees and fans of the club. I wish Olympiacos a successful future,” said the Brazilian. <

Meanwhile, the Piraeus club also thanks Marcelo for “his cooperation” in this brief stay. “The time he was with us was brief but enough to create eternal bonds. He knows that in Greece, in Piraeus, he will always have friends!”, he indicates.

(Colombian soccer players protest Daniel Cataño’s sanction)

(Nairo Quintana, head of the Arkea exploded again and spoke of ‘betrayal’)

EFE