James Rodriguez He reappeared with everything in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This Wednesday, the Colombian soccer player returned to the competition and had a great performance, with a goal and an assist.

James, who had not played a single minute in 2024 and who was on the verge of leaving Sao Paulo, showed that he has the level to be a starter and indispensable in the team.

James made an assist on Sao Paulo's second goal, in a 3-0 victory against Limeira Inter.



Then, he scored a goal with a header, when the game was almost over, to seal a great performance in the minutes he was on the field.

One of the curiosities of his performance was the way he celebrated the goal. James took off his shirt, which now has the number 55, and displayed it to the crowd, imitating Lionel Messi's iconic celebration with Barcelona.

