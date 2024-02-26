James Rodríguez spent the night in Sao Paulo (Brazil) to watch the debut of his team, Atlético Parceros FC, in the Kings League Américas, the extension on this side of the world of the tournament created by the former Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué and the influencer Ibaí Llanos

His club began the tournament with a victory: they beat Los Aliens FC 4-2, in a tight match, in which James is still learning the curious rules with which the Kings League is played.

In Atlético Parceros FC there were two very well-known faces: Giovanni Moreno, the former player who was champion with Nacional and who had a past in Argentina and China, and Angellot Caro, one of the most outstanding players of the Colombian futsal team.

However, although Gio had an outstanding performance, The figure of the match was the goalkeeper, Édgar Álvarez, whom James, who broadcast the match live on his Twitch account, described as “My Neuer raised on heels.”

Álvarez also scored two of his team's four goals, one of them taking advantage of the dice rule: the squads have seven players, but at one point in the game, a dice is thrown and the number that falls determines the number of footballers left on the field. The number 2 came out and the goalkeeper and Gio remained as Parceros.

The president's goal: James did not do it

Another of Parceros' goals came with another of the rules: the president's penalty. As James is in Brazil waiting to play for Sao Paulo again, the penalty was kicked by the club's other president, streamer Pelicanger.

Precisely, that moment generated ridicule from James. Pelicanger did not miss it, he kicked it hard and to the center, but the '10' criticized him: “How are you going to kick that penalty with your school shoes?” he told him.

James was very critical of the referee, especially in an action in which one of his team's players, Diego Ruiz, ended up being sent off for a strong tackle.

“Happy, I was very, very nervous, more than when I play, to be honest, but happy, we played a great game,” James declared in the official broadcast of the Kings League Americas, before saying goodbye: “I'm going to sleep, I'll get up early tomorrow to train.” The match ended around midnight in Brazil.

Atlético Parceros FC's next match will be on March 3 against Club de Cuervos.

SPORTS

More Sports news