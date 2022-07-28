James Rodríguez continues to keep his sporting future in suspense. Given the uncertainty, the Colombian ’10’, who did not have much participation in the European tour of Al Rayyan, a team with which he has a contract, has only limited himself to publishing personal images on social networks.

Precisely, faced with the permanent unknown, the fans found a supposed “sign” about their future in one of their latest stories on Instagram. Or at least that is how they have expressed it on social networks.

James’s ‘sign’

The left-hander was absent last Saturday from Al-Rayyan’s third game of their pre-season in the Netherlands. Although he trained normally in recent days, and was on the bench, he never stepped onto the pitch.

This duel against Racing Molenbeek was added to the duel against Dordrecht, in which he had no minutes. He only participated for just over 50 minutes in the duel against Rhoda.

What is known is that he seems to be healthy, at least judging by his Instagram posts, in which he has appeared training normally.

Not in vain, in one of his recent stories, all the prominence was taken by an apparent intention of the ’10’ to photograph the Champions League shield that has a ball with which he trains.

That gesture, say the fans on social networks, could be a “sign” that he will play in Europe.

To date, James has been associated with Roma, with PSV, Galatasaray, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia… with Boca Juniors and with Botafogo… and, according to the bookmakers, he could end up at West Ham or Aston Villa. .

Until now, all rumors without confirmation, which suggest that the player and his agent do not really have anything for sure. And since he is still not playing for Al Rayyan, there seem to be fewer certainties about what is to come in his career.

*With information from Futbolred.