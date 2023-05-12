The Colombian James Rodríguez will once again be in the news in the next transfer market. For now, the Colombian is without a team, waiting for a good possibility to materialize, after his departure from Olympiacos from Greece.



In his recent publications on social networks, the player has shared moments of his personal training.

His future is uncertain. His abrupt departure from Olympiacos has opened up a range of possibilities that are now a matter of James’ analysis. and his agent Jorge Mendes.



The option of Botafogo from Brazil already seems discarded. Turkish football, which seemed like a fixed destination, has been diluted. Interest has been denied from Indonesian football…



But the suitors continue to come out, at least at the journalistic level.

Go back to England?

The Colombian started preseason with Everton.

Now the version about the possible Everton’s interest in having the Colombian midfielder again.

From England it is reported that there is interest from the club, taking advantage of the fact that James is a free player and is looking for a team.

Liverpool Echo, a medium that contains the news of the city’s teams, reported.

“James Rodríguez has been tipped with a return to Goodison Park this summer, weeks after leaving Olympiakos. The Colombian left the Blues after just one season in the summer of 2021, but Everton has now been claimed to be one of several teams from the Premier League who have inquired about his services”.



The player would have the endorsement of the coach Sean Dyche to join their ranks. “Rodríguez has already put on Everton’s blue, but Sean Dyche is interested in bringing the Colombian back to Merseyside.”added the Liverpool Echo.

Other options

The Colombian continues as a free agent Photo: Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10

There are two other teams that sound like possibilities. Its about Crystal Palace and Brighton.

The journalist Christian Martín reported that James could return to English football, given that there are managers who are tempted by his status as a free agent.

“Several teams are beginning to consider what the arrival of James will be. There is the possibility that clubs like Crystal Palace and Brighton think about the arrival of the Colombian. James left a good memory and the doors are open. It all depends on his conditions, the information It is confirmed by the sports directors of the clubs and there are already inquiries about the Colombian,” said the communicator.

SPORTS​

