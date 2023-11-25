He ran to the side of the field, raised his arms as if he wanted to fly, but he didn’t fly, what he did was bow to the audience, bowing his body reverently while those fans broke their hands in applause for him and their throats in. echoes of goal This is how the crash and the swelling were combined on the day James Rodriguez He scored his first goal in this tie against Uruguay, in Barranquilla. He was a James unarmed of resentments, naked of arrogance, he was a noble James in his gaze, calm in his gestures, a James determined to win back that fans with his flashes of magic, with the art of his left foot, with the intelligence of his rejuvenated game.

Today’s guy seems like another James, a more willing James. A James who goes through the steps that he already knows, those of the top figure of the Colombian National Team. In recent years he has had disagreements, estrangements, he has endured ruthless criticism, he has wandered without a clear horizon. He walked away from the National Team, he became expendable, as if he were an ordinary player, a Rodríguez and not a James. Even at the start of this tie, after the nightmare of not going to Qatar 2022, James did not seem to be in the coach’s main plans Nestor Lorenzo.

Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. See also Néstor Lorenzo, bluntly: confirms first player ruled out of Colombia for October Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

The popular voice was crying out for renewal and in that idea the old ’10’ was not thought of. He started the tie on the substitute bench, against Venezuela, and seemed normal, as if James only came to provide experience, not his talent. But it was enough for James to enter the field, with his yellow armor and his left foot like a sharp sword for the country to realize that James is still necessary: ​​essential.

James lives a new breath in the National Team. He doesn’t have to prove anything, but he proves it. He doesn’t have to convince anyone, but he convinces. In each game of this tie his performance grew, his impact on the team expanded to another level, at another pace, not as an all-rounder, that is not James, but as a thoughtful James who anticipates what is about to happen, who He doesn’t play for James but for others to play, like an exemplary ’10’: the ball comes to him and it has a destination. James has been in charge of guiding the National Team, which is third in the qualifying round and is undefeated. In the recent two games he confirmed his brilliance. Against Brazil he was Luis Díaz’s squire; Against Paraguay, he left behind a brilliant three-fingered pass and a flaming shot that burned the crossbar and recalled his feat at the Maracaná, with his great goal against Uruguay in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Colombia Brazil Match at the Metropolitan Stadium of Barranquilla. See also Colombia national team, fighting and looking for revenge: this is how it receives Uruguay Photo: Vanexa Romero/ El Tiempo

This James takes advantage of his moment. He is inspired. He is eager to achieve conquests, to take the National Team not only to the World Cup but to win something, that seems to be his idea. He said it after the game against Paraguay. “A long time ago we didn’t have such a feeling between so many players. Many of us who are inside and outside understand each other. There is a good process and I hope it ends with a title,” said the ’10’.

James was included in the SofaScore statistics portal’s team of the date. He was also in the ideal eleven for matchdays 5 and 6 of the Conmebol qualifying round. That is, many looks certifying what he is doing on the court. He stands out for his passing, for his clarity, for his lethal pauses. If James stops the game and shakes it, something is going to happen. James retreats from his recent bad past to remind himself of his better past. He leaves behind his controversies and his distractions to manifest his splendor, to light the way.

Everything has already been said about James and, however, everything remains to be said, because each of his games is a new story. Now comes the long break in the playoffs, in 2024 it will be the Copa América and it will be the time for James to maintain his stellar moment, for him not to decline, for him to remain injury-free. The James that was, still is. He is the leader of the team, the soul, the heart and the brain of the National Team.

PABLO ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

