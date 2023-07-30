It’s official, James Rodriguez returns to Brazil at the age of 32, the same place where he dazzled the world. The Colombian ten, youthful and unexpected scorer of the 2014 World Cup that was played in the South American giant, confirmed this Saturday that he signs for São Paulo after three months without a club after terminating his contract with the Greek Olympiakos.

“During the Cup, with my team, I experienced some of the best feelings a player can experience, it was like a dream,” says James, as everyone knows him, in Portuguese, in an emotional video posted on his social networks that appeals to the nostalgia of that tournament in which he dazzled locals and strangers. The midfielder reviews a career that has taken him to Real Madrid or Bayern Munich. “I couldn’t stop experiencing the sensation of wearing the heaviest and most glorious shirt in this magical place, the shirt of the Brazilian club with the most international conquests,” he concludes by posing with the “tricolor” of São Paulo, thus confirming what It was already an open secret.

James, according to what has been leaked by the sports press in Brazil and Colombia, has already agreed to play the next two and a half years with São Paulo, a welcome refuge for his left foot a few weeks before the start of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States. States, which start in September.

The once precocious Colombian prodigy has accumulated goals and assists in a career that has taken him to the leagues in Argentina, Portugal, France, Spain, Germany, England, Qatar and Greece, but also contracts that have been cut short for one reason or another. When he parted ways with Olympiakos it was the third time in a row since his final departure from Real Madrid in 2020 that the Colombian international left his club early.

He left Everton of the Premier League a year before the end of his contract to sign for Al-Rayyan of the exotic Qatari league, in what seemed like a premature and undignified decline, even more so after Colombia was eliminated from the Qatar World Cup. 2022. But James resigned in the middle of last year to collect in the Greek Super League.

With Olympiakos he played 23 games, scored five goals and provided six assists, signs that he had returned to being an elite footballer, before ending his relationship early in May due to an episode that was never fully clarified. It was a particularly turbulent season for the Piraeus club, which had three different managers during the campaign.

James arrives in Brazil just in time to recover his competitive rhythm in search of lending a hand to Colombia, a team in the process of rebuilding at the hands of Argentine Néstor Lorenzo, who had already been José Néstor Perkerman’s assistant in the World Cups in Brazil and Russia. The coffee team comes from defeating Germany 0-2 in a friendly in June, a prestigious victory without the call-up of the ten, which at that time did not have a team.

