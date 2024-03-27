James Rodriguez He was one of the most outstanding players of the Colombian National Team in the two matches of the Fifa match that concluded last Tuesday in Madrid, Spain, with the 3-2 victory over Romania. At the end of the match, the São Paulo midfielder from Brazil had a nice gesture with a fan in a wheelchair.

A video that was published on the social network TikTok shows James in the vicinity of the Alcalá de Henares Sports Center, of the Atlético de Madrid club, when several fans who are behind a fence call him insistently.

The screams of the national team fans reached the midfielder, who was walking accompanied by two officials. James decided to answer the call of the fans and go to them.

When James met the fans, he told them that he could serve them at another point. However, the follower in a wheelchair tells him that he only wants to take a photo with him, to which one of the officials opens a gate and James steps out a little. to approach the fan and pose for a photo.

After that unforgettable moment for the fan, James left with the officials.

The Colombian National Team, coached by Néstor Lorenzo, had a brilliant performance on the Fifa date. Last Friday they beat Spain 1-0 in London, and yesterday they defeated Romania 3-2 in Madrid. These two victories have a lot of value because they are two strong European teams that are preparing for the Euro Cup, and in the case of Spain, world champion.

Furthermore, Colombia maintained its undefeated in 18 games with the Argentine technical director and 21 games including the two failed qualifying matches for Qatar 2022, when the team was led by Reinaldo Rueda and a friendly when Héctor Cárdenas was interim coach.

