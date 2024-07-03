One more time, James Rodriguez He was included by Conmebol in the ideal eleven of the group stage of the America Cup and shares this distinction with two of his teammates who shone in the 1-1 draw against Brazil.

James Rodriguez and Daniel Munoz They have placed themselves among the best in the group stage of the Copa América, in which Colombia defended their unbeaten record and reached 26 games without losing, and qualified for the quarterfinals as first in Group D.

Brazil vs. Colombia Photo:Christian Alvarez Share

James is the conductor

The Cucuteño shone in the three games of the team Nestor Lorenzo and won praise from Conmebol, which once again highlighted him in the team of the day. Although James He didn’t provide any assists this time, but he did pull the strings of a team that dreams of winning the title.

The attacking midfielder has been resurrected in the Selectionafter a difficult start to the season at São Paulo, who barely count on him. The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich player has three assists in the America Cup and against Brazil he was the best of the match.

For its part, Daniel Munoz He has become the owner of the right wing of the Colombian National Team and those outstanding performances he showed in the Premier League have been surpassed in this Copa América where he is standing out as a goal scorer.

Colombia vs Brazil Photo:Christian Alvarez/ FCF Share

The right back has shown all his offensive vocation and is the current top scorer for Colombia in this America Cup, with two goals. He scored the first goal for the national team against Paraguay and repeated the feat against Brazil to make it 1-1.

Muñoz He was excellent in attack and remarkable in defence, managing to nullify Vinicius. In fact, the Real Madrid star recognised Daniel’s effort and fair play on the pitch in a duel in which the two players were at each other’s throats.

The ideal eleven for matchday 3 of the Copa América is completed by goalkeeper Alexander Domínguez, from Ecuador; in defense are Uruguayan Ronald Araujo and Brazilian Marquinhos; on the left wing is Canadian Alphonos Davies; in midfield with James are Manuel Ugarte, from Uruguay, and Cristian Ramírez from Panama; and in attack are Venezuelan Eduard Bello, Argentine Lautaro Martínez and Brazilian Raphinha.

