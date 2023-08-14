James Rodríguez shines for a beautiful gesture with a fan boy from Sao Paulo victim of racism

James Rodríguez will debut this Sunday, in the match that his new team, Sao Paulo, will play against Flamengo at the legendary Maracana. The 10 from Cucuta hopes to start a new path on the right foot, after his untimely departure from Olympiacos in April.

And before the ball rolls, James is already considered a ‘hero’ in Brazil. This for his gesture with a child fan of the paulista team, who was a victim of racism during the week.

James Rodríguez and his beautiful gesture with a child victim of racism

The minor Willyans Paulo, 12 years old, visited the last training session of São Paulo.



The boy was a victim of racism in Morumbí, this Thursday, by some fans of San Lorenzo, from Argentina, in a Copa Sudamericana match. For this reason, he was invited by the tricolor board to meet his idols.

São Paulo published photos of the boy with Luciano, Lucas Moura and James Rodríguez. He also received a T-shirt with his name on it.

And the gesture of James, a newcomer to the team, is applauded by the fans.

A LOT OF FOD@! O boy Willyans, who suffers racism and does not play São Paulo against San Lorenzo, I know all the cast of Tricolor and receive a salute of palms! 👏👏 Credit: @SaoPauloFC pic.twitter.com/xTPM8oqZUm — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) August 12, 2023

The match between Sao Paulo and Flamengo will be at 4:30 pm Stream Star+.

*With information from O GLOBO, from Brazil.

From the Newspaper Group of America

(GDA)