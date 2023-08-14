Monday, August 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez shines for a beautiful gesture with a fan boy from Sao Paulo victim of racism

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 14, 2023
in Sports
0
James Rodríguez shines for a beautiful gesture with a fan boy from Sao Paulo victim of racism

Close


Close

James Rodríguez with child victim of racism

James RodrÃguez and the minor affected.

Photo:

Social networks of Sao Paulo

James Rodríguez and the minor affected.

James Rodríguez, hours after his debut, is classified as a ‘hero’ in Brazil.

James Rodríguez will debut this Sunday, in the match that his new team, Sao Paulo, will play against Flamengo at the legendary Maracana. The 10 from Cucuta hopes to start a new path on the right foot, after his untimely departure from Olympiacos in April.

See also  James has the red-hot controversy for his 'top' 3 of Colombian footballers

And before the ball rolls, James is already considered a ‘hero’ in Brazil. This for his gesture with a child fan of the paulista team, who was a victim of racism during the week.

(Luis Díaz started unstoppable in Liverpool! Watch the video of his great goal against Chelsea).

James Rodríguez and his beautiful gesture with a child victim of racism

James Rodriguez

The minor Willyans Paulo, 12 years old, visited the last training session of São Paulo.

The boy was a victim of racism in Morumbí, this Thursday, by some fans of San Lorenzo, from Argentina, in a Copa Sudamericana match. For this reason, he was invited by the tricolor board to meet his idols.

São Paulo published photos of the boy with Luciano, Lucas Moura and James Rodríguez. He also received a T-shirt with his name on it.

And the gesture of James, a newcomer to the team, is applauded by the fans.

(Cyclist dies in the middle of the race after suffering a heart attack and colliding with a police motorcycle).

The match between Sao Paulo and Flamengo will be at 4:30 pm Stream Star+.

See also  Tino Asprilla: "We will never see James Rodríguez in the elite again"

More news

SPORTS
*With information from O GLOBO, from Brazil.
From the Newspaper Group of America
(GDA)

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#James #Rodríguez #shines #beautiful #gesture #fan #boy #Sao #Paulo #victim #racism

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lula doesn’t sleep without talking about me all day, says Bolsonaro

Lula doesn't sleep without talking about me all day, says Bolsonaro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result