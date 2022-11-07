James Rodríguez shines at Olympiacos, but the market crash continues

James Rodriguez live a good present in the Olympiacos from Greece. His goals and assists have him as one of the outstanding football players in that country.

James, however, lives the consequences of his decisions in recent seasons, his departure for Qatar and now his arrival in Greece.

James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.

james crash

According to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, the value of James is going down. “The 31-year-old Colombian devalued himself after his arrival in Greek football and linked six falls in line,” the report says.

James now has a valuation of nine million euros and had a loss of four million from the 13 million he had when he left Qatari football.

The collapse in recent years has been resounding. His record figure was in 2015 and 2018 with 80 million euros.

“James chained six consecutive falls, a devaluation that began at Everton with an initial figure of 35 million euros at the end of 2020. Today, the Colombian has his third lowest value in Europe, only behind his first two valuations at FC Porto when he was just over 20 years old in 2011,” the report added.

In addition, James fell to position 17 of the best valued Colombians.

