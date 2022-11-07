James Rodríguez shines at Olympiacos, but the market crash continues

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Updating of values in the transfer market.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 07, 2022, 11:10 AM
James Rodriguez live a good present in the Olympiacos from Greece. His goals and assists have him as one of the outstanding football players in that country.
James, however, lives the consequences of his decisions in recent seasons, his departure for Qatar and now his arrival in Greece.
james crash
According to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, the value of James is going down. “The 31-year-old Colombian devalued himself after his arrival in Greek football and linked six falls in line,” the report says.
James now has a valuation of nine million euros and had a loss of four million from the 13 million he had when he left Qatari football.
The collapse in recent years has been resounding. His record figure was in 2015 and 2018 with 80 million euros.
“James chained six consecutive falls, a devaluation that began at Everton with an initial figure of 35 million euros at the end of 2020. Today, the Colombian has his third lowest value in Europe, only behind his first two valuations at FC Porto when he was just over 20 years old in 2011,” the report added.
In addition, James fell to position 17 of the best valued Colombians.
SPORTS
more sports news
November 07, 2022, 11:10 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #shines #Olympiacos #market #crash #continues
Leave a Reply