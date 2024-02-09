James Rodriguez He is experiencing decisive moments regarding his sporting future, after he informed Sao Paulo of his desire to terminate his contract.

The Colombian player started 2024 with new difficulties, recovering from calf discomfort, without competition and with the idea of ​​a change of scenery again.

One of the teams that has been interested in signing James is Besiktas from Türkiye. However, in that league the pass book closes this Friday, February 9.

James' new look

James Rodríguez reappeared this Friday on social networks with an enigmatic message for all his followers.

“Enjoy the journey, everything that is for you will find you”was the message that the footballer wrote on his social networks.

His phrase already raises expectations for a possible upcoming announcement about his sporting future.

But the other thing that caught attention was the new physical appearance that the footballer wears. James appeared in photos of him with braids, a novel 'look' that he had not had until now.

The player thus imitates great sports stars who at the time have also chosen to have a radical change in their appearance with braids.

