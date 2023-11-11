Muscle injuries have been the big headache for James Rodríguez, who has not been able to consolidate himself in recent years, despite the great conditions he shows when he can enter the field.

Until now, James had had no problems since arriving in Sao Paulo. It is worth remembering that the ’10’ missed the match against RedBull Bragantino, on Wednesday, in the Brazilian championship, although the reason for his absence was that he suffered gastrointestinal problems.

Now, the alarms are going off again, a few hours before James joins the Colombian National Team’s training camp for the matches on November 16 against Brazil and on the 21st of the same month against Paraguay.

The statement that sows doubts about James’ condition

James would be ruled out by coach Dorival Junior for the match against Santos as a visitor: The club confirmed through a statement that the ten has muscle problems in the left adductor and is being monitored by the Sao Paulo medical team.

“Midfielder James Rodríguez, with discomfort in his left adductor, was undergoing treatment at REFFIS Plus, as did striker Alexandre Pato, who suffered trauma to his right foot,” said the Sao Paulo statement on its website.

For now, the club has not ruled out his presence against Santos, but if he does not appear this Sunday, he would arrive at the Colombia National Team call in poor physical condition and might not be against Brazil.

It must be remembered that Colombia already presented its first loss due to injury, that of Santiago Arias, who was replaced by Yerry Mina.

Néstor Lorenzo will have to pay attention to the evolution of James, who in the last round of Qualifiers against Ecuador and Uruguay was the great figure.

