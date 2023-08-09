James Rodríguez, sensation in Brazil: an F1 legend came to visit him

James Rodríguez has had an outstanding career in football, in which he even became a World Cup goalscorer, that of Brazil 2014 with the Colombian National Team. But he has never hidden his taste for other sports disciplines.

The ’10’ is a fan of the NBA and is even a friend of Jimmy Butler, a figure of the Miami Heat, to whom he even sent a congratulatory message when he won the Most Valuable Player award in the Eastern Conference.

Also recently, before signing with Sao Paulo, he appeared riding a bicycle on the roads of Antioquia next to Juan Fernando Quintero, who had just terminated his contract with Junior de Barranquilla.

The visit of a Formula 1 legend

Now, the arrival of James Rodríguez in Brazil has caused a sensation not only among fans of Sao Paulo but also in Brazilian high society and in the world of sports in that country.

James Rodriguez and Felipe Massa Photo: Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10

And it is that his impact has been so great that in the last few hours he has already been sharing with singers and influencers and now it was the pilot Felipe Massa who did not miss the opportunity to pose with the Colombian ’10’.



The former Formula 1 driver arrived at the headquarters of the São Paulo team and there he was very excited to meet the entire squad and especially James with whom he took several photos that he uploaded to social networks.

Both South Americans are seen smiling and especially James looks in good shape and with great joy on his face.

That was not all, because Massa’s children also took a souvenir photo with the brand new signing from Sao Paulo that was presented last weekend in front of 50,000 people.

It is worth noting that Massa was one of the great exponents of Brazil in Formula 1. The Brazilian reached the category with the Sauber team and then made the leap to Ferrari where he was narrowly crowned champion in 2008. In addition, Massa raced at Williams where said goodbye to F1 in 2017.

