Everything seems to indicate that James Rodriguez regretted the controversial attitudes of a few weeks ago and clarified his situation with the Sao Paulo. The Cucuteño could finally stay in the Brazilian team after a conversation with the coach and managers.

It may be of interest to you: James Rodríguez was not clear: he rejects the only official offer he had

Two weeks ago it was known that James Rodriguez and his entourage had asked for the departure of the Sao Paulo and that everything was examined to sign the termination of the contract.

The only thing that truncated the officialization of said agreement is that the Cucuteño and his representatives were demanding payment of a debt of two million dollars for salary and sponsorships.

Read here: Watford rubs its hands: millionaire figure it would ask Barcelona for Yáser Asprilla

However, everything took an 18 degree turn. Journalist Gabriel Sa pointed out that James “renewed his decision to leave and must be reinstated.”

Brazilian media expanded the information and explained that the Colombian met with the directors of the Sao Paulo and with the technical staff of Thiago Carpini to apologize for the position he took.

James Rodríguez and Thiago Carpini

The apologies of James Rodriguez were accepted, according Esporte Balloon, and will be taken into account for the 2024 tournaments. It should be noted that James had been training normally with the squad while his future was being resolved.

James, positive on social networks

The 32-year-old player shared a mysterious message on his social networks this Tuesday, after the 'bomb' dropped that he was going to continue in the São Paulo team.

“Something good is coming,” said the man from Santander in his publication, which was accompanied by three photos of him wearing the colors of São Paulo in training.

Even though he decided to stay, James Rodriguez You will have to wait three weeks to have official minutes with the team. Carpini, since it cannot be registered in the Paulista Tournament.

The registration window for the state championship will reopen in March if the Sao Paulo achieves qualification to the round of 16.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO