Tuesday, February 14, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez scored twice with Olympiacos: watch the goals

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in Sports
0


close

James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

James Rodriguez

The Colombian ’10’, key in the win against Panaitolikos, in the Greek League.

See also  James Rodríguez, with 'starting price': the millions that Al Rayyan would ask for

After more than a year, James Rodriguez he scored a double again, this time, with the shirt of the Olympiacos, of Greece, in the 6-1 win against Panaitolikos, in the league of that country.

The victory allows Olympiacos to reach third place in the championship, with 46 points, three behind the leader, Panathinaikos. James, for his part, reached five goals with the club, one of the most popular in that country.

Like this they were the two goals of James Rodríguez

James’ first goal came in the 61st minute, when he headed in from a corner kick.

James’ second goal came in the 65th minute, from a penalty.

James’ last double had been on January 10, 2022, when he was still playing for Qatar’s Al Rayyan, in a 3-0 win against Al Wakrah.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  James Rodríguez: the nexus of his new 'look' with Karol G and Daniela Ospina

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #scored #Olympiacos #watch #goals

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"Abu Dhabi Pension" obliges the "private" to register Emirati employees in the fund within 10 days

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result