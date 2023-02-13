James Rodríguez scored twice with Olympiacos: watch the goals

After more than a year, James Rodriguez he scored a double again, this time, with the shirt of the Olympiacos, of Greece, in the 6-1 win against Panaitolikos, in the league of that country.

The victory allows Olympiacos to reach third place in the championship, with 46 points, three behind the leader, Panathinaikos. James, for his part, reached five goals with the club, one of the most popular in that country.

Like this they were the two goals of James Rodríguez

James’ first goal came in the 61st minute, when he headed in from a corner kick.

James’ second goal came in the 65th minute, from a penalty.

James’ last double had been on January 10, 2022, when he was still playing for Qatar’s Al Rayyan, in a 3-0 win against Al Wakrah.

SPORTS

