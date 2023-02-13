James Rodríguez scored twice with Olympiacos: watch the goals

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodriguez
Twitter: @olympiacosFC
James Rodriguez
The Colombian ’10’, key in the win against Panaitolikos, in the Greek League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
After more than a year, James Rodriguez he scored a double again, this time, with the shirt of the Olympiacos, of Greece, in the 6-1 win against Panaitolikos, in the league of that country.
The victory allows Olympiacos to reach third place in the championship, with 46 points, three behind the leader, Panathinaikos. James, for his part, reached five goals with the club, one of the most popular in that country.
Like this they were the two goals of James Rodríguez
James’ first goal came in the 61st minute, when he headed in from a corner kick.
James’ second goal came in the 65th minute, from a penalty.
James’ last double had been on January 10, 2022, when he was still playing for Qatar’s Al Rayyan, in a 3-0 win against Al Wakrah.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #scored #Olympiacos #watch #goals
Leave a Reply