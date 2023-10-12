The The Colombian national team continues its path in the South American qualifiers, This Thursday they face the Uruguayan National Team at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.

One of the great novelties of Néstor Lorenzo’s team was the appearance of James Rodríguez in the starting eleven of the Colombian National Team. The Cucuteño responded to the Argentine coach’s confidence with the first goal of the game against Uruguay.

It was the 35th minute of the first half, when James received a side cross from Santiago Arias, controlled the ball inside the area and took a lethal left foot shot, sending the ball into the back of the net and leaving Uruguayan goalkeeper Santiago Mele with no options.

GOAL BY JAMES RODRIGUEZ. Image of the Colombia vs. Uruguay national team match in the city of Barranquilla, qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Photo Vanexa Romero Photo: Vanexa Romero / El Tiempo

James Rodríguez’s first goal in this South American tie. In addition, he reached 27 goals with the Colombian National Team shirt and was nine goals behind Radamel Falcao García, the national team’s all-time top scorer.

