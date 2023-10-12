You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The memes of James’ goal
Vanexa Romero – EL TIEMPO
James Rodríguez scored the first goal of the game against Uruguay.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
The The Colombian national team continues its path in the South American qualifiers, This Thursday they face the Uruguayan National Team at the Metropolitan Stadium in Barranquilla.
Read here: James, what a great goal: see his score in Colombia vs. Uruguay, video
One of the great novelties of Néstor Lorenzo’s team was the appearance of James Rodríguez in the starting eleven of the Colombian National Team. The Cucuteño responded to the Argentine coach’s confidence with the first goal of the game against Uruguay.
It was the 35th minute of the first half, when James received a side cross from Santiago Arias, controlled the ball inside the area and took a lethal left foot shot, sending the ball into the back of the net and leaving Uruguayan goalkeeper Santiago Mele with no options.
James Rodríguez’s first goal in this South American tie. In addition, he reached 27 goals with the Colombian National Team shirt and was nine goals behind Radamel Falcao García, the national team’s all-time top scorer.
(We recommend you read: Alarms in Uruguay: figure was injured and would not play against Colombia)
Best goal memes
Despite the joy and euphoria caused by James Rodríguez’s ‘shoe strike’, his goal was the protagonist of memes on social networks; He knows the best here.
