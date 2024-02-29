Great return of James Rodríguez with Sao Paulo. The Colombian, despite starting as a substitute, was a figure in his team's 3-0 victory against Inter de Limeira in the Paulista Tournament.

The Colombian entered with twenty minutes left in the game and there he made a great contribution to his team. First, the new '55' from Sao Paulo took the ball and after two attempts to fake a rival, he gave the ball to Luciano who sent it to save it with a low left-footed shot to the far post of the rival goalkeeper.

Then, moments after the meeting ended, Luciano he returned the favor. The Brazilian made an incredible individual play that almost ended with a left-footed shot, but at the time of the save the rebound was left to James who, like a born forward, sent it in with his head and with the goal alone.

With this goal, James returns to Sao Paulo in a great way and with the Brazilian team he reached his second goal. The last time he had scored with the tricolor was on September 21 in his team's 1-2 defeat against Fortaleza.

james rodriguez, or face that:

– pediu pra sair

– decided to fix

– estreou ontem

– fez um goal we acrésmos the second half pic.twitter.com/dauTRCoOIT — ˢᵖᶠᶜ lia.⚡️📖: pjo¹ (@wolfstarzly) February 29, 2024

James Rodríguez on February 7:

“I want to leave, I want to go back to Europe. 😒😛” James Rodríguez on February 20:

“I lied, I want to stay, play and respect my contract. 🙈🤭” Jairo Castillo on December 17, 2011:pic.twitter.com/XxamswMJwG — Santiago (@canterano_) February 20, 2024

the comments saying “eu understand to hate or chris mas or leon?” Since Leon is easily one of the worst characters ever written in the industry of two games and is more inconsistent than the climate of São Paulo, while Chris only has a game in what was worse than the village https://t.co/wsfkzxKdre — james (@4h45am) February 29, 2024

