James Rodríguez played his first game as a starter in Sao Paulo this Saturday, the club he joined this semester after terminating his contract with Oiympiacos from Greece in April.

James did not play for five months and made his debut last Sunday against Flamengo, also in the Brazilian championship, in a one-goal tie at the Maracana. The Colombian came from the bank. On Wednesday he was a substitute, but did not play against Corinthians in the Brazil Cup.

The ’10’ was part of an alternate roster to face the leader of the Brazilian Championship. Sao Paulo saved several pieces for Wednesday’s match against Liga de Quito as a visitor, in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana. James only played for a while, without shining, and then he was replaced by another of the reinforcements that arrived in Sao Paulo, Lucas Moura.

Sao Paulo technical assistant explained the departure of James Rodríguez

Lucas Silvestre, the club’s technical assistant, explained the reason why they only had James for 45 minutes. It should be remembered that DT Dorival Junior was not on the bench or attended the press conference because he was suspended.

“The idea with James was for him to play 45 minutes, maximum 60. I lost Pablo at the beginning and I missed one of the substitution moments, I couldn’t keep James and then take him out. We prefer to change at half-time and put Lucas on”, said Silvestre.

The coach assured that James is taking it easy, taking into account the long downtime. “With James there is no way to be different. He comes from a longer period unemployed. We took advantage of this period to work with him, ”he explained.

James has been, in recent years, a player prone to injuries, especially muscular, for which Silvestre said that precautions must be taken.

“(James) He has evolved a lot in the physical part. That was the idea, on Wednesday we couldn’t use it. It is a gradual load, because at this moment the risk of injury is very high for an athlete who has been returning. The basis is the physiology data, which this game provides us and also the following training sessions, ”he insisted.

After the match against Liga de Quito, Sao Paulo will play again in the Brazilian Championship next Sunday, against América Mineiro.

