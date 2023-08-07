James Rodríguez was presented this Sunday to the Sao Paulo fans, along with another of the reinforcements, the Brazilian Lucas Moura, at the Morumbí stadium, with more than 35,000 spectators in the stands.

However, Atlético Mineiro spoiled the return of Moura to the paulista tricolor ten years after leaving for Europe, and the arrival of the Colombian ’10’ with a 2-0 away victory.

The veteran Hulk, with a great free-kick from 40 meters, opened the scoring in the first half.

In the second, Moura took a penalty in the final stretch that the Argentine Cristian Pavón turned into a goal.

With the victory, Mineiro ends ten games without winning (five draws and five losses) and passes the crisis to Sao Paulo, which has five games without wins, with four losses and one draw.

When is James Rodríguez going to debut?

The Sao Paulo coach, Dorival Junior, had highlighted the arrival of James and Moura before the game with Atlético Mineiro: “A player like James is going to give our squad even more quality, just like Lucas Moura. They are players with quality, skill and really refined technique. Suddenly they will be able to complete everything that we are showing during these 100 days that we have been in charge of São Paulo”, he declared.

However, for this match, he decided to send Moura to the bench and James went to the stands. After the defeat, DT was asked about when the Colombian could debut.

Dorival did not give any light on the matter: “It is difficult to make an assessment of him. Over time he himself will position me on this subject, let’s wait and not create expectations”, he pointed.

Sao Paulo will host San Lorenzo on Thursday in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana round of 16, but James will not be able to play because he was not registered for this instance of the tournament. The Argentines are up 1-0.

In the Brazilian championship, Sao Paulo will play its next match on Sunday, when it visits Flamengo at the Maracana. If the DT decides to debut James in that match, it will be the return to the stage where he scored the goal with which he won the Puskas award, during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, against Uruguay.

