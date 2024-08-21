James Rodriguez is still on everyone’s lips. Argentine football is in suspense, as a possibility has opened up for the Colombian to reach River Plate.

In the last few hours, rumors about the signing of the Colombian ’10’ have been news in the media of that country and Colombia, but there is nothing concrete.

River Plate is in an ideal moment and has had the return of the DTMarcelo Gallardo, For this reason, the group of leaders wants to put together a strong group to fight for the local title and the Libertadores Cup.

James Rodriguez and Marcelo Gallardo. Photo:EFE and AFP Share

“The defender Marcos Acunaworld champion and two-time champion of America with the Albiceleste, who until now was a Sevilla player, became a new River Plate player, according to information provided by the “millionaire” club on Tuesday,” said the EFE agency.

He added: “In this way, he became the second world champion in Qatar with the Albiceleste to return to Argentina, following in the footsteps of Germán Pezzella, who also recently signed for the club from Núñez.”

EFE stated that “shortly after changing the logo of its profile on the social network X to an egg and introducing a giant egg – white with a red stripe – in an image of its stadium, the Más Monumental, on Instagram, River Plate officially welcomed the 32-year-old player, whose nickname is precisely ‘Huevo’. “Welcome, world champion, to the home of world champions” reads the video published on X, in which a briefcase can be seen that, when opened, reveals a boot and a shirt with the surname Acuña. Later, the same account posted the photo of the footballer with his new jersey.”

Jorge Brito, The club president gave a short but forceful statement to the media, in which he gave the thumbs down to the arrival of James Rodríguez.

When the journalist asked him about the Colombian option, he was clear: “No, not at all.”