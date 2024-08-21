The possible signing of James Rodriguez for River Plate, after the bombshell of the Colombian’s possible arrival in Buenos Aires to undergo medical examinations and sign a contract was released.

The journalist Gabriel Anello He explained this Tuesday in Radio Mitre that the captain of the Colombian National Team was one step away from becoming a reinforcement for the Núñez team; he even spoke of an alleged call from the team itself Coach Marcelo Gallardo to convince the player.

James Rodriguez and Marcelo Gallardo.

“James is one step away… Gallardo’s phone call was crucial. Gallardo called him on the phone,” said the Argentine journalist.

The information that came from Argentina James Rodriguez was going to land in Buenos Aires on Thursday to undergo routine medical examinations and sign a contract with the club, as he already had a verbal agreement with the board.

However, the Cucuteño’s entourage would have denied the information, explaining that James Rodriguez is waiting for an opportunity in Europe After their good Copa América performance, Rayo Vallecano is the only team that has shown real interest.

James Rodriguez

The Copa Libertadores would be the key

Gabriel Anello He spoke about the subject again James Rodriguez in the last few hours and revealed what would be the key to unlocking the possible signing for River Plate. This Wednesday’s match for the Copa Libertadores would decide everything.

The Argentine journalist pointed out that the directors of River Plate They are “just a few details” away from signing the 33-year-old midfielder, but are waiting for the game against Workshops for the return leg of the Copa Libertadores round of 16.

“I have just been confirmed that there are a few minor details missing but that it is there. They don’t want to confirm it and burn it until River moves to Talleres de Córdoba”said the journalist from Radio Mitre of Argentina.

Marcelo Gallardo

Apparently, the club of the crossed band is not going to “burn” the Colombian In case of being eliminated from the Copa Libertadores, they do not want to repeat the case of the Uruguayan Luis Suarez, who reached an agreement with the team last year, but backed out at the last minute due to Millonario’s elimination against Vélez in the round of 16.

“River doesn’t want what Luis Suárez did to happen again. James is tempted by the Libertadores,” said Anello, the same journalist who was the first to predict Marcelo Gallardo’s return to the Núñez bench.

River, to overcome the key against Workshops in Cordoba who is winning 1-0, has less than 24 hours to close the signing of ex Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, The transfer market in Argentina for foreign players ends this Thursday at around 10 pm local time, 8 pm in Colombia.

He was the figure of the match.

