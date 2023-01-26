James Rodriguez spoke again. The Colombian ’10’, who currently plays for Olympiacos in Greece, appeared this Thursday in a Twitch broadcast by Ricardinho, a popular Portuguese futsal player, to refer to different topics of his career.

During the talk, which lasted for more than an hour, the midfielder of the National Team touched on all the thorny and secretive issues during his sporting life: his departure from Everton, the brush with Reinaldo Rueda in the Colombian National Team and his departure from Bayern Munich.

All the themes, related to the downturn that his career has experienced in recent years.

“I had a friction with the coach”

The ’10’ of the Colombian National Team was received by the children of Barranquilla.

Regarding his absence in a certain section of the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, in addition to the Copa América, the ’10’ decided to talk about his relationship with Reinaldo Rueda.

“For the qualifiers I was not in 6 games. I had a friction with the coachIt was nothing serious, but I was not in six games and in those six games I could have done something more, although it is something that is not known, it is unfair to think about it without having been in the last 4 games and we have not been able to do things are good,” he said.

“That will always remain with me, that if I had been in those six games I would have been able to do something more. It’s over, in my thoughts now is being able to reach the next World Cup. I’ll be 35 years old, that’s a good age.”He added about his future with Colombia.

‘I prefer people who run’

“The first day of preseason Benitez told me: ‘You are already older, you are 30 years old, I prefer to have young people, people with hierarchy and who run, so find yourself a club’. I told the manager that ‘in three months Rafa Benítez was out, I know something about football. I was already with him and it’s screwed, in three months we’ll talk. After three months, he was out and they were last, ”James said about his sudden departure from Everton in England, in 2021.

Then, about his move to Al Rayyan, from Qatar, James commented on the reasons for the decision: “I went to Qatar because the coach no longer wanted me at Everton and I didn’t want to be unable to play. That year I had a couple of physical problems and the clubs that wanted me in Europe, due to my physical problems, couldn’t give me a salary like the one I had. I thought about Qatar because the World Cup was coming up and I thought that Colombia was going to”.

‘I didn’t want to stay in Bayern’

Just arrived at Bayern and with a muscle injury, James was not in the 2017 German Super Cup, which his team beat Borussia Dortmund. Photo: Efe / Archive EL TIEMPO

“I did not want to stay in Bayern because I had the option of Atlético. I was going to be at home, my son (Samuel) had been born, it was a rather personal option, but these are things that happen in football, they are decisions that one makes “, James recounted, from the outset, about his departure from the German team, in 2019, when the curve of its value in the market began to go down.

“I had the option of Atleti, a good club, everything was ready, I was going to be closer to my son, I was at home. So I wanted to leave and that’s when the president (Florentino Pérez) didn’t let me leave, he practically screwed me up a bit“The ’10’ said later.

