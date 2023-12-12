James Rodriguez is on vacation after an irregular semester at Sao Paulo of Brazil, a team with which he won the national Cup of that country, but was far away from competing for the title of the Brazilian.

The Cucuteño has been in the center of attention in recent days for his possible departure from the São Paulo team, some Brazilian media speculate with a bad relationship between him and the coach Dorival Junior, situation that would leave him on the exit ramp.

Despite everything that is said, James is enjoying his vacation in the United States while recovering from discomfort in his calves, which sidelined him in Sao Paulo's last games.

The captain of the Colombian National Team took the opportunity to visit Jimmy Butler an American basketball player and friend of '10' who belongs to the squad of the Miami Heat of the NBA.

James reveals the sports he likes to follow

In a preview of an interview with the media Esporte Balloon, James Rodríguez talked about his personal tastes and what he is passionate about off the playing field. “I am James Rodríguez and now I'm going to tell you 3 things you don't know about me…”, he began by saying.

The particular thing was that he revealed which sports caught his attention as a spectator and left football aside. In fact, he indicated that he doesn't like seeing it.

“I like cars, I love them; old, new, fast. I like Formula 1, too. I like everything: Formula 1, basketball, baseball, NFL. “I don't like to watch football.”he pointed to the steering wheel with a laugh.

And he added in the short video: “I attend a lot of basketball games, NBA… “I really like Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant and James Harden.”

Among his confessions, he said that he had a particular taste for Colombian coffee, taking into account that a few weeks ago he launched his own brand called 'Dos Molinos'.

“I really like coffee… Colombian has many more qualities“said the cucuteño.

Many fans of James Rodríguez were surprised by his striking responses in the country where soccer is the king of sport.

