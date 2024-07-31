James Rodriguez continues to sound strong in Europe after terminating the contract that linked him until December 2025 with the Sao Paulo, Brazil. The Santander native has offered his services to several clubs in the Old Continent and it seems that one of them is very interested in his services.

According to the criteria of

The 33-year-old striker has reportedly already signed a termination agreement with the São Paulo club, Brazilian media reported, explaining that the player had waived a significant sum of money from the almost 2 million euros they owed him.

James Rodríguez, one of the most outstanding players of the 2024 Copa América. Photo:Efe / Erik Lesser Share

Jorge Mendes, The Colombian’s representative has offered him to clubs in Italy and Spain. James’ name has been associated with teams such as Lazio, Napoli, Real Betis and Celta de Vigo, but none of them have taken a concrete step towards signing him.

Rayo Vallecano is keeping a close eye on James Rodriguez

In the last few hours, it became known that a club from the capital of Spain is behind James Rodriguez and would activate the economic machinery to make the “dream” of the leadership and the fans come true.

According to information from Marca newspaper from Spain, the Vallecano Ray He began working to “seduce” the footballer who was chosen as the Best Player of the Copa América held in the United States.

The captain of the Colombian National Team won two MVP awards in the tournament. Photo:Instagram: James Rodríguez / Copa América Share

“Rayo dreams of James and is looking to put together the economic engineering necessary to make the dream come true,” said the newspaper, which pointed to a very complicated possibility for celebrating the Madrid team’s centenary.

“Vallecano Ray wants its summer bomb and is working to get it. The club chaired by Martín Presa is celebrating its centenary this season and to celebrate it is looking for a shocking move in the market,” he added.

James’s requests

The directors of the Vallecas club are very clear that the move is quite difficult to carry out, and they know the complexities of the financial operation. In Italy they revealed that the Colombian was asking for 4 million euros per year and a 2-year contract, that without a signing bonus.

“Vallecas is pointing out the complicated nature of the operation because there are several teams in the Old Continent that have set their sights on the Colombian striker, but they are optimistic and believe they can close the deal,” he said. Spain brand.

James Rodriguez in the match against the Panama National Team Photo:Cristian Felipe Alvarez /FCF Share

Vallecano Ray I would use the same strategy that worked to convince Radamel Falcao Garcia in 2021 after his departure from the Galatasaray of Türkiye. One of the keys was the calm atmosphere in the town located near Madrid.

There is still no official offer from the Rayo Vallecanor towards James Rodriguez, who could return to Spain after his two spells at Real Madrid, a club where he stood out in his first season, but faded away under Zinedine Zidane.

It remains to be seen what the 33-year-old player will think, as he wants to sign the last important contract of his sporting career and is looking for an ambitious challenge.

He was the figure of the match. Photo:Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10 Share

At the moment, James Rodriguez He is currently on vacation with his daughter Salome and his family after terminating his contract with Sao Paulo. In recent days he was seen arriving in Barranquilla with businessman Christian Daes.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS