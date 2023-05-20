After 40 days of having played his last official match with Olympiakos, James Rodríguez is still waiting to decide what his sporting future will be and find out which club they are going to play with next season.

The scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil abruptly left the Greek club, with whom he agreed to terminate his contract after differences with the coach in charge of the team, José Anigo, who replaced him at halftime in the classic against Panathinaikos.

Since then, James Rodríguez has been training alone looking to stay in shape for when he has the opportunity to reach another club, preferably in Europe.

Botafogo, from Brazil, was the team most interested in having his services, but the negotiations did not make any significant progress.

While getting a club, James continues to show his business skills and this Friday he opened a restaurant that he owns, Arrogante, located in the north of Bogotá.

James dresses again in the uniform of the Colombian National Team

This Friday, James Rodríguez surprised with some publications in which he is seen training at the sports headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, in Bogotá, using the training clothes of the Colombian National Team.

James Rodríguez, with his son, Samuel, in the dressing room of the Federation’s sports headquarters. Photo: Instagram: @jamesrodriguez10

“Like at home. 👌🏼 like at home,” James wrote in his publication, which includes four photographs in which he is seen working with the ball on one of the fields of the Federation’s sports headquarters.

In one such image, James is seen holding his son, Samuel, after finishing solo practice.

Additionally, James posted a photo in an Instagram story with Samuel, while he was putting on the training clothes of the National Team.

“My training friend today,” wrote James, in a publication that generated thousands of reactions from his followers, who are mostly supporting him while waiting for him to decide what his next club will be.

James was in the match that the Colombian National Team drew against South Korea (2-2), on March 24. That day he scored the first goal for the team led by Néstor Lorenzo, with which he reached 26 goals to establish himself as the second highest scorer in the history of the National Team, only surpassed by Radamel Falcao García, who has 36.



However, four days later, James did not even appear as a substitute in the match that Colombia beat Japan 1-2.

It should be remembered that the Colombian National Team will play two friendly matches on the Fifa date in June: on the 16th of that month they will face Iraq and four days later they will play against Germany. Will Lorenzo call James for those games?

