James Rodríguez and his millionaire salary in Sao Paulo
James Rodríguez and his millionaire salary in Sao Paulo
The Colombian player presents new physical discomfort.
James Rodriguez He has experienced a resurgence and a great moment in the Colombian National Team, where he has been one of the supports of the team’s campaign in the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in North America.
James is coming off two great games against Brazil and Paraguay, with very good performances.
After his stay in the National Team, the midfielder returned to his club, Sao Paulo, where he has not managed to have the same importance.
The Colombian was in the Sao Paulo game at the weekend and was getting ready to play again this Wednesday.
Calf problems
Sao Paulo will face Bahía on matchday 36 of the Brasileirao as a visitor, a match in which the team hopes to be able to recover the points lost at Morumbí. However, James will not be in the game due to pain in his right calf, according to reports from Brazil.
The media ‘Globo Esporte’ was in charge of confirming the loss of the Colombian midfielder and gave details about his situation: “With pain in his right calf, midfielder James Rodríguez underwent an imaging examination that detected a slight stretch in the area. “The player was receiving treatment at REFFIS Plus.”
The calves have historically been a headache for James, who at different times in his career has felt discomfort of greater or lesser severity in that area.
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
