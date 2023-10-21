After a good performance with the Colombian National Team in the double round of the qualifying round in October, especially in the game against Uruguay, in which he scored a goal, James Rodriguez He returned to Sao Paulo and coach Dorival Junior filled him with confidence.

The Colombian started in the match that Sao Paulo won 3-0 against Gremio, on matchday 28 of the Brazilian championship, at the Morumbí stadium. He played 70 minutes and was replaced by Rodrigo Néstor,

The Colombian was key in the first two goals for Sao Paulo, who took the lead after a corner kick from James to assist the Uruguayan Michel Araújo, who scored the first goal of the match.

An extraordinary pass from James left Pablo Maia one on one to score the 2-0 for Sao Paulo, in the 68th minute.

Sao Paulo sealed the game with a goal from Luciano, in the 90+7 minute.

