After a good performance with the Colombian National Team in the double round of the qualifying round in October, especially in the game against Uruguay, in which he scored a goal, James Rodriguez He returned to Sao Paulo and coach Dorival Junior filled him with confidence.

The Colombian is a starter in the match that Sao Paulo plays against Gremio, on matchday 28 of the Brazilian championship, at the Morumbí stadium.

The Colombian was key in the goal with which Sao Paulo took the lead: he took a corner kick to assist the Uruguayan Michel Araújo, who scored the first goal of the match.

News in development.

SPORTS

More Sports news