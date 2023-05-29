James Rodríguez finished confessing. His full interview with ‘Win Sports’ was published this Sunday and new details were revealed about his departure from Olympiacos and his latest appearances with the Colombian National Team. In addition, he answered questions from the Colombian fans. And in that exercise, he was accurate: “I really like that I put…”.

James Rodríguez speaks to Colombians: ‘I really like that I put…’

To the question of Ivone Díaz, a citizen invited by the channel that presented the interview, about “Which public is more difficult to deal with, the one from a platform or the one from streaming?”, James replied:

“That of a ‘streaming’, sure. Because I know how to play football, I don’t know how to be a ‘streamer’. It’s very complicated (laughs).

Then he added: “(On the court) I know how to do things well, and I kind of really like being put…, because I’m going against the current.”

“Does it motivate you?” said his interlocutor.

“Yes, yes,” he stated.

In a previous fragment of the interview, Rodríguez had said: “It is the most normal thing there is. That they speak well or badly, but that they speak. I feel that I divide a lot because there are many people who love me, but others who hate me a lot, that is clear. I don’t know why they hate me so much”.

Other answers from James Rodríguez to people

“What non-soccer character does James Rodríguez admire?”another guest asked James.

“I am a friend of a basketball player from the NBA, Jimmy Butler, from the Heat. I admire him a lot, he is a great player, a great person and what he is doing now, he is walking at a good level”, said the ’10’.

“What was the first car that James Rodríguez bought winning as a soccer player?”asked another.

The first car was a Peugeot 306; long. When one was walking at more than 40 (km/h) it was like this (he makes vibration gestures). I was very, very fond of that car because once it left me stranded in Argentina, in Banfield,” James recalled.

“I was in the middle of the highway that car began to stop and I was left with the (gear) lever in my hand. I left the car lying down and went by bus,” he added.

