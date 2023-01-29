James Rodríguez reports with magical assist for Olympiacos

James Rodriguez It continues to stand out in the Greek league. This Sunday he was the most productive player of the game that olympiacos they beat OFI, 2-1, three points that keep them at the top of the table and bring them closer to their competitors for the Greek Super League.

The Colombian gave an assist with an impeccable collection of a free kick, for the first goal of bakambu

​

James was always the offensive engine of the local team, leaving the home crowd cheering when he was replaced, after 86 minutes.

This performance confirms his good moment, his state of form that allows him to continue accumulating matches as a starter without suffering physical problems, and the success of the Greek club’s commitment to an older and expensive player who, in any case, gives results.

After the game, James has sent a message of optimism for what is to come for Olympiacos, I live in the Cup and with the constant vocation of not giving up in the Super League, in which AEK and Panathinaikos surpass him but now by 5 and 3 points (with one less party).

“He always transforms a negative situation into a positive one,” wrote the Colombian, who seems to be experiencing a new youth in Greece, which is good news for his club and for the Colombian national team.

James adds his fifth assist dressed in white and red, a vote of confidence for him and a satisfaction for the Colombian National Team and Néstor Lorenzo, who find him in better and better shape.

FOOTBALL REDACTION

