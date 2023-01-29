James Rodríguez reports with magical assist for Olympiacos

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
James Rodríguez (center), during an Olympiacos warm-up.
Twitter: @olympiacosFC
James Rodríguez (center), in an Olympiacos warm-up.
The Colombian midfielder continues to stand out in Greek football.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
James Rodriguez It continues to stand out in the Greek league. This Sunday he was the most productive player of the game that olympiacos they beat OFI, 2-1, three points that keep them at the top of the table and bring them closer to their competitors for the Greek Super League.
The Colombian gave an assist with an impeccable collection of a free kick, for the first goal of bakambu
James was always the offensive engine of the local team, leaving the home crowd cheering when he was replaced, after 86 minutes.
This performance confirms his good moment, his state of form that allows him to continue accumulating matches as a starter without suffering physical problems, and the success of the Greek club’s commitment to an older and expensive player who, in any case, gives results.
james pass
After the game, James has sent a message of optimism for what is to come for Olympiacos, I live in the Cup and with the constant vocation of not giving up in the Super League, in which AEK and Panathinaikos surpass him but now by 5 and 3 points (with one less party).
“He always transforms a negative situation into a positive one,” wrote the Colombian, who seems to be experiencing a new youth in Greece, which is good news for his club and for the Colombian national team.
James adds his fifth assist dressed in white and red, a vote of confidence for him and a satisfaction for the Colombian National Team and Néstor Lorenzo, who find him in better and better shape.
FOOTBALL REDACTION
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #reports #magical #assist #Olympiacos
Leave a Reply