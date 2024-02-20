James Rodriguez He has had a stormy 2024, due to his inactivity and his difficulties in finalizing his future and in terminating his contract with Sao Paulo.

Since the player expressed that he wanted to leave Sao Paulo, the controversy began, as he has received a lot of criticism from the fans and former players of the club. There is an atmosphere of disappointment because of how little he was able to show in his first six months there, with just 14 games and one goal scored.

Rumors about his possible destiny were immediately activated. They talked about Turkey, Banfield from Argentina and MLS teams. But nothing has materialized, on the contrary those options were evaporating, while the termination of the contract became difficult, due to a million-dollar sum that the player apparently demanded as pending payment.

New decision with James

James Rodríguez, Sao Paulo player. Photo: Sao Paulo FC press office.

In the midst of the controversy and tumors, a new press version emerged this Wednesday in Brazil.

According to the Brazilian press, James met again with the leadership, apologized for his desire to leave and reconsidered the possibility of staying.

Journalist Gabriel Sá points out that James “renounces his decision to leave and must be reinstated.”

James Rodríguez spoke with the São Paulo directorate in the last few hours. He apologized to the managers and the group. At the moment he abdicates the decision to leave and must be reinstated. The Colombian team will be able to play in the Paulista Championship from the next phase. James pediu pra… pic.twitter.com/jpbI3OZZjJ — Gabriel Sá (@OGabrielSa) February 20, 2024

For its part, Globo Sporte reports that the club's decision is for James to have a new opportunity in the São Paulo team.

James Rodríguez and his millionaire salary in Sao Paulo Photo: Instagram: James Rodríguez

“Two weeks after expressing his desire to leave the São Paulo club, but not reaching an economic termination agreement, the player had a new conversation with the São Paulo board, in the presence of coach Thiago Carpini, and it was decided that the Colombian would return. playing for the club,” says the outlet.

James, who is outside the list of 26 names competing in the first phase of the State Championship, could be registered if São Paulo qualifies for the quarterfinals of the Paulistão. The regulations allow the substitution of up to four players from the original list drawn up by the club.

