Despite the fact that his latest experiences have not been good, James Rodríguez continues to be sought after in the market. Even he already had the luxury of rejecting an offer, at least for now.

The Colombian did not accept the first proposal made by Botafogo, who expressed their interest through John Textor. The head of SAF Alvinegra sees in the midfielder a “dream of consumption” for the project and has already stirred up the negotiation intermediaries that he will make a new offer in the coming days.

James Rodríguez’s staff rejected the offer from the Rio de Janeiro club because they considered the fixed salary offered low. Botafogo’s proposal was a fixed value per month and variables in the contract for performance on the field -participation in goals and games played-, which would increase the monthly salary according to what the Colombian showed on the field.

James Rodríguez leaves Olympiacos in Greece. See also Changes in the list of France for the World Cup Photo: Twitter: @olympiacosFC

This has been the negotiation between James and Botafogo

The intermediary leading the negotiation between Botafogo and James Rodríguez is Marcos Leite, a businessman who participated in the negotiations between Keisuke Honda and Yaya Touré with the club in 2020.

John Textor, who is handling the entire deal, has informed brokers that he will make a second offer with new financial terms. The American knows that a positive outcome is complicated, but he will still try one more.

James Rodríguez has at least two more proposals, one from a club in Mexico and another from a team in Saudi Arabia. He has been free on the market since he left Olympiacos earlier this month.

In Greece, James played 23 games, in which he scored five goals and provided six assists. He started well and continued until an injury forced him to stop.

Subsequently, a discussion with the coach in charge of Olympiacos, José Anigo, triggered the departure of James, who protested because the DT took him out at halftime in the game that his team was losing against Panathinaikos.

Anigo demanded from James, according to the Greek press, an apology to his teammates. The Colombian did not accept and ended up terminating his contract.

With O Globo (Brazil-GDA)

