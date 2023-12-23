Reinaldo Rueda He is the current coach of the national team Honduras and he talked about everything and everyone in an open conversation in which he recounted all the pain that the illness still causes him. Colombia selection.

He did it on the show Smell of Goal with Tomy Arguellesin which he referred to his work leading his country's national team.

hard and clear

“It was something unprecedented, it had never happened to me in my 40 years as a coach. My heart still hurts. I didn't expect it to happen to me but it happened to me and it's one of those hard lessons in football. If you review the metrics, we were one of the teams that recovered the most balls in the rival zone and arrived in the first minutes with great collectivity, but lack of efficiency,” Rueda said.

And he added: “The team was filled with anxiety (…) Everyone wanted to score, but it didn't happen. VAR decisions that affected us. Archers who were figures like Gallese and Domínguez. Goals disallowed in important instances. A number of things in 6 or 7 incredible games. “It was necessary for it to happen to me to continue respecting football more.”

Rueda referred to the 'problem' he had with James Rodriguez, who did not call up the team in several commitments, which sparked a wave of criticism towards him.

“Everything happens in the moment of the player. As I told James, I didn't want to abuse him or use him. I told him: 'I prefer that you stop playing 5 games, but that you play 5 more years for the National Team. I prefer that you take a vacation, a mental cleanse, that that muscle recovers. I don't want to use you in three games and not be able to do it in two and more for the America Cup', back-to-back games, long trips'. He came from an injury, he did not arrive at the ideal time,” he said.

“He had suffered a lot and I wanted him to have his vacation, to do good conditioning and a complete preseason and for that you have to have ideal vacations. If there is no rest, they arrive at the preseason tired. When he played 5 or 6 games with Al Rayyan, suffering from the style of football and the temperatures, I invited him to return, he thought about it, came back and did everything he could to recover his level, which was not easy. An excellent human being, a great professional, competitive, demanding of himself, a great leader, he makes himself loved. I hope it lasts for many years for the good of Colombian football,” said the coach.

