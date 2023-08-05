James Rodriguez he gets ready and warms up for his early debut with Sao Paulo, the Brazilian club he chose to continue his sports career.

James has been in Sao Paulo for less than a week and has been training intensely. He himself already said that he needs to train hard to gain the level and rhythm that he lost due to his absence from competition for almost 4 months.

Cafu talked about James

The arrival of James in Brazil has generated great expectations and even some accredited voices talk about what his adaptation and his stay at the Morumbí club could be.

This time it was the legendary Brazilian full-back Cafú, the two-time world champion, who analyzed James’ arrival in Sao Paulo, a club in which he was a figure and symbol.

“The arrival of James in Sao Paulo seems to me of great importance at this moment, Sao Paulo needs a number 10, skilful and with James’ playing conditions. He is a sensational player, he had a great World Cup here in Brazil playing for the Colombian National Team and he is still a young player, who has a lot of potential and a lot of capacity”, he said in an interview with the newspaper ‘ace’.



The ex-soccer player believes that James has everything to succeed in Brazil. “I am certain that James will succeed in Brazil because his style of play is the style of play of Brazilian soccer.”

For it, cafu analyzes some aspects to take into account. “The key to succeed in Sao Paulo is to have dedication, commitment and to know the importance that Sao Paulo has worldwide… Every great player is welcome and more so in Sao Paulo, because it is my club, who has come to Sao Paulo It’s very important”.

On James’ decision to leave European football to recover his level and form, Cafu commented. “In Brazil, yes, it is one of the best leagues in the world to relaunch your career, mainly because of the great clubs that Brazil has.”

Finally, he thought that his level will be even higher than the one he showed in the 2014 World Cup.

“I think he’s going to have a better level, he’s a young player, now he has more experience, I think he’s going to find a great level.”

