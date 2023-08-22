James Rodríguez is the Colombian player with the most titles won: 24, between local and international tournaments. The most important were achieved with Real Madrid, with whom he won the Champions League twice, although without participating in the final (2016 and 2017).

Little by little, James is getting into the idea of ​​Sao Paulo FC, and although they are going to take him little by little, taking care of him to avoid injury, the club has the Colombian midfielder to face the three big challenges of the rest of the season .

“With James there is no way to be different. He comes from a longer period of unemployment. We take advantage of this period to work with him. He has evolved a lot in the physical part. That was the idea, because on Wednesday we couldn’t use it,” said Lucas Silvestre, Sao Paulo’s assistant coach, after the 0-0 loss against Botafogo on Sunday, in which James started and played only one half.

“It is a gradual load, because at this moment the risk of injury is very high for an athlete who is returning. The basis is the physiology data, which is provided to us by this game and also by the following training sessions”, he added.

James Rodríguez was registered by Sao Paulo in the Copa Sudamericana

Now, James receives good news: the club confirmed that it signed him up to face the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana.



Lucas Moura also made the list against Conmebol, so both are available for the key against Liga Deportiva Universitaria de Quito.

James has never played in Conmebol Sudamericana, so it will be a special debut in the competition.

The first leg between Liga de Quito and Sao Paulo will be played on Thursday, August 31 in Ecuador, starting at 5 pm (Colombian time).

The ’10’ managed to participate in the Copa Libertadores before making the leap to Europe. He did it with Banfield, whom he helped to get the first and so far only title in its history, in 2009.

James Rodríguez, in the 2010 Copa Libertadores with Banfield. Here he celebrates his goal against Morelia. Photo: Eph. WEATHER Archive See also On video: the gift that former President Uribe gave to James Rodríguez in Montería

James was in the 2010 edition, in which he played eight games and scored five goals. Banfield passed the group stage and then fell in the round of 16 against Internacional de Porto Alegre.

