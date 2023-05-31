Wednesday, May 31, 2023
James Rodríguez receives a strong pull from Carlos Antonio Vélez for “feeling the best”

May 31, 2023
James Rodríguez receives a strong pull from Carlos Antonio Vélez for “feeling the best”


close

James “self-included” in his list of the best in the history of Colombia and Velez responded.

James Rodríguez does not shy away from controversy. The Colombian National Team player was once again in the eye of the hurricane after the full publication of his interview with ‘Win Sports’.

After his first statements about why he left Olympiacos or what he feels about the reaction of the fans, this Sunday new impact phrases were known. Among them, the statement about his ‘top-3’ of the best in the history of the country.

The impact of his statements was so enormous that the reactions have not been long in coming. the one of Carlos Antonio Velez‘RCN’ journalist, perhaps the most acidic.

(Furthermore: James Rodríguez responds to the Colombians: ‘I really like that you put me…’).

Carlos Antonio Vélez attacks James Rodríguez

James put Falcao García, David Ospina and himself in the ‘top 3’ of the best players in the history of Colombia.

“Ospina is the one that has the most parties in Colombia, he has to be there. He has saved us many times”explained about the goalkeeper.

Then he justified the presence of Falcao: “For what he has done, what he has given us, he was the best ‘9’ in the world and in Colombia we have been lucky to have seen him.”

Finally, he assured that his presence in the list of the three best it’s because of “the numbers I did, because of what I’ve done. We are the three of us there”.

(Previously: ‘They are lies!’: strong response from Carlos Antonio Vélez to James Rodríguez).

Following those statements, Carlos Antonio Vélez sent James a pull through his Twitter account.

“Don’t bother… it’s for some children’s homework… was he also a World Cup goalscorer? And is he therefore considered the best footballer of all time in his country? Thank you very much!”Vélez pointed out, sharing the image of Oleg Salenko, the Russian player who scored the World Cup in the USA in 94, in what has been interpreted as a hint to James, who was the scorer of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

