These days the Colombian National Team player, James Rodriguez. has been the protagonist of many conversations, recognitions, tears and tons of joy. He is the star of the America Cupis showing his best football and is already ready with his teammates for the challenge of face the Argentine National Team in the final of that championship.

Added to this is the fact that he celebrated his birthday on July 12 (and it must be said that millions of Colombians accompanied him with all their hearts). Rodríguez was also with his children and shared his birthday party on his social networks when he turned 12. 33 years.

The midfielder of the Brazilian team São Paulo FC also had a heartfelt celebration with Salome and Samuel; he received many messages, like the one from his mother María del Pilar Rubio, who reminded him that he has worked hard to live and dream about what is happening in his life: being the star of the Copa América and being one step away from winning that event. “May you be very happy, thank you for making me a mother, we have grown up together and you have been my great teacher in life. God bless you and happy return to the sun, little monkey,” was part of the beautiful message.

Image detail of James Rodríguez's birthday with Salome.

But the one who stole the show was Salomé who shared a tender message on her social networks for her father, the number 10 of the Colombian National Team.

“Happy birthday, daddy. I love you, I’m so proud of you, always together, I love you with all my heart,” wrote the player’s daughter, adding a photo of both of them, in which James is helping her comb her hair. A powerful incentive for The player who is in one of the best moments of his sporting career and who has been considered by many to be the star of this edition of the Cup.