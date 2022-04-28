James Rodríguez reappears with a message for Anderson Plata and ‘Tolimita’

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The ’10’ ‘renewed his vows’ as a Tolima fan after the great victory in the Copa Libertadores.
April 28, 2022, 12:35 PM
While Al Rayyan certified their passage to the round of 32 of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday afternoon, It seems that James Rodríguez spent the early hours of Thursday watching the match between Deportes Tolima and América MG, in the Copa Libertadores.
The game between the Colombian team and the Brazilian team was one of the great matches that took place in the main club tournament in America. Above all because Tolima got the victory at the last minute of the match thanks to a goal from Anderson Plata. Precisely, it was the banner of Tolima’s victory that implied that James, a self-confessed fan of the club, did not miss the game.
‘Always pushing Tolimita’
“Hey, Plata! Parcero, what a great game you played today, dad. I was there giving them strength. Always giving strength to Tolimita”James Rodríguez tells Anderson Plata in a video that the latter published.
The message from the Colombian ’10’ has been seen as a new manifestation of Rodríguez’s affection for the Tolima team, of which he said in January:“It’s a team that I support a lot, I watched it play when I was a kid. So I can say that I’m a fan of Deportes Tolima. For those who don’t know, I lived in Ibagué when I was a kid, I went to see them.”
SPORTS
