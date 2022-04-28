Friday, April 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

James Rodríguez reappears with a message for Anderson Plata and ‘Tolimita’

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 28, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

James Rodríguez reappears with a message for Anderson Plata and 'Tolimita'

The ’10’ ‘renewed his vows’ as a Tolima fan after the great victory in the Copa Libertadores.

While Al Rayyan certified their passage to the round of 32 of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday afternoon, It seems that James Rodríguez spent the early hours of Thursday watching the match between Deportes Tolima and América MG, in the Copa Libertadores.

See also  James Rodríguez hugged children who circumvented the security of the National Team

The game between the Colombian team and the Brazilian team was one of the great matches that took place in the main club tournament in America. Above all because Tolima got the victory at the last minute of the match thanks to a goal from Anderson Plata. Precisely, it was the banner of Tolima’s victory that implied that James, a self-confessed fan of the club, did not miss the game.

(You may be interested: Ecuador, eliminated from the World Cup? The Football Federation breaks its silence).

‘Always pushing Tolimita’

James Rodríguez reappears with a message for Anderson Plata and 'Tolimita'

James Rodriguez and Anderson Silver.

“Hey, Plata! Parcero, what a great game you played today, dad. I was there giving them strength. Always giving strength to Tolimita”James Rodríguez tells Anderson Plata in a video that the latter published.

The message from the Colombian ’10’ has been seen as a new manifestation of Rodríguez’s affection for the Tolima team, of which he said in January:“It’s a team that I support a lot, I watched it play when I was a kid. So I can say that I’m a fan of Deportes Tolima. For those who don’t know, I lived in Ibagué when I was a kid, I went to see them.”

See also  Benzema misses two penalties, but Real flies: 3-1 in Pamplona, ​​title one step away

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#James #Rodríguez #reappears #message #Anderson #Plata #Tolimita

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Children's Day is brought forward to preschool and primary students in Mazatlan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.