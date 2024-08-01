James Rodriguez He reappeared on Wednesday amidst great expectations about his sporting future, while he finalises his departure from Sao Paulo and is confirmed by a new club.

In a live broadcast on Twitter, alongside the Colombian content creator known as Pelicanger, James spoke about his career, the Copa América, and even referred to Falcao and his arrival at Millonarios.

James reappears on social media. Photo:Social networks

First, on the subject of his retirement age, he said: “After the World Cup I want to see…” “I would like a high-flying retirement.”

He was then asked who should win the Ballon d’Or this year. “Carvajal, if it’s for titles, played well. Bellingham, I don’t know, Vinicius… the Copa América…”, said James.

He was told that there were people asking him for the Ballon d’Or for his great Copa América, and he said: “If I won the Copa America I would be there.”

James Rodriguez Photo:EFE

Users asked a lot about what happened in Sao Paulo and he said: “Sometimes things go well and sometimes they go badly and you always learn from everything. It is a good experience, it taught me something, I learn a lot from bad things.”

“I know that at the next club there are things that should not be done or should be handled better. When I played I did things well, at a good level. When things don’t work out, you have to step aside.”

James Rodriguez in the match against the Panama National Team Photo:Cristian Felipe Alvarez /FCF

Regarding the Copa America, he said that the match he remembers the most was the semi-final. “It was a great game against Uruguay, it was the passage to the final, and we played with 10 men for 60 minutes, I went out and was clenching my butt… It was the one that left the biggest mark on me, it was the passage to the final after so long, the final was unique, we didn’t win it but we were very close.”

Falcao García, with his wife, Lorelei Taron, and his children, at the official presentation with Millonarios. Photo:Nestor Gomez. THE TIME

In addition, he was consulted by Falcao García and his arrival at Millonarios. “Milos was snubbed? Good. Let him start scoring goals, he’s an idol, you have to respect him a lot in every stadium he goes to, you have to be patient.”

James said he was among the two best in the history of the National Team along with Falcao.

-Is Falcao one of the best in history?

-Sure.

-What top does he put it in?

-He’s with me there.

