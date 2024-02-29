James Rodriguez it was being played. This Wednesday he competed again with Sao Paulo and did not disappoint, in the minutes that he was on the field he made himself noticed with a goal and assist in the victory against Inter de Limeira.

James, who had difficulties at the club and almost left, which did not materialize, continued training throughout 2024 waiting to return to the fields.

James started as a substitute in his comeback with the São Paulo team and first showed up with an assist.

Not content with that, the Colombian was present in the right place to score with a header, pushing the ball into the air, the third goal of his team's victory.

🇨🇴 GOOOOOAL BY JAMES RODRÍGUEZ!! The Colombian scored the third goal in São Paulo's 3-0 victory on his return to the field. First game of the year, a goal and an assist. CRACK! 🔟pic.twitter.com/CVTNTnLDhF — Colombian soccer (@Futbolfpc) February 29, 2024

Sao Paulo won and took the lead in Group D of Paulistão, with 18 points won.

At a press conference, the coach Thiago Carpini praised the departure of James Rodríguez, who returned to the team weeks after almost leaving São Paulo.

“From the moment you turn the key and feel happy and important in the process, you are part of the club again and are technically undisputed,” Carpini said.

“He is in a different physical stage, he commits a little. It is a technical reference that we have. He missed an important period of preparation, but we gained an option, we will evolve little by little, with caution. James played very well for 20 minutes, he was willing to help on and off the field. I'm very happy,” added the coach.

SPORTS

More sports news