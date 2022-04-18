James Rodríguez reappeared, heartfelt message to Cristiano Ronaldo

James Rodríguez reappeared on his social networks, this time, to send a heartfelt message to his former teammate at Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo, for the death of one of his twins.

The Colombian soccer player wrote: “Strength for you and your family”, in relation to the topic that monopolized the world this Monday, when Ronaldo and his wife announced on social networks the death of one of their children.



In Colombia, a message from the Colombian National Team player was expected in reference to the disappearance of Freddy Rincónbut this never came.

Rincón was one of the strongest critics against some of the National Team players, among them, James.

James Rodríguez and the message to Cristiano Ronaldo.

