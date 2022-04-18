James Rodríguez reappeared, heartfelt message to Cristiano Ronaldo

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
James and Christian.
The Colombian sympathized with the bad moment of the Portuguese.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 18, 2022, 04:43 PM
James Rodríguez reappeared on his social networks, this time, to send a heartfelt message to his former teammate at Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo, for the death of one of his twins.
The Colombian soccer player wrote: “Strength for you and your family”, in relation to the topic that monopolized the world this Monday, when Ronaldo and his wife announced on social networks the death of one of their children.
It may interest you: (Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina, devastated by the death of one of their children)
In Colombia, a message from the Colombian National Team player was expected in reference to the disappearance of Freddy Rincónbut this never came.
Rincón was one of the strongest critics against some of the National Team players, among them, James.
Sports
April 18, 2022, 04:43 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#James #Rodríguez #reappeared #heartfelt #message #Cristiano #Ronaldo
Leave a Reply