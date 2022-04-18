Wednesday, April 20, 2022
James Rodríguez reappeared, heartfelt message to Cristiano Ronaldo

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 18, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

James and Christian.

The Colombian sympathized with the bad moment of the Portuguese.

James Rodríguez reappeared on his social networks, this time, to send a heartfelt message to his former teammate at Real Madrid Cristiano Ronaldo, for the death of one of his twins.

The Colombian soccer player wrote: “Strength for you and your family”, in relation to the topic that monopolized the world this Monday, when Ronaldo and his wife announced on social networks the death of one of their children.

It may interest you: (Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina, devastated by the death of one of their children)

In Colombia, a message from the Colombian National Team player was expected in reference to the disappearance of Freddy Rincónbut this never came.

Rincón was one of the strongest critics against some of the National Team players, among them, James.

James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez and the message to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sports

