Monday, March 6, 2023
James Rodríguez, ready to play again, this will be his next game

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2023
in Sports
James Rodríguez, ready to play again, this will be his next game


James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

James Rodriguez

The DT of Olympiacos spoke about the current situation of the Colombian.

James Rodriguez He was not part of the game in the 6-0 win against levadiakos in the Greece Super Leaguebut there is good news for the Colombian.

It was his third absence after reporting muscular discomfort, what Ancelotti called a ‘little problem’, which means ‘little’ very little when it comes to the health of the left-hander. Times are always extended in your case.
(Real Cartagena striker was injured in a hitman attack at a hairdresser) (Dani Alves: his ex visited him in jail and revealed details, reconciliation?)

See also  SOCOM will return to PS5, according to reporter Colin Moriarty

The technician spoke

Without James, his club defeated Lamia (3-0), drew with Panathinaikos (0-0) and thrashed Levadiakos (6-0) and got three behind the leader, AEK.

Precisely, the match against the latter was postponed, due to the serious collision between two trains that left several victims.

When will the Colombian return? What is known is that it could be on March 12, in the postponed game against AEK.

Photo:

Twitter: @olympiacosFC

This indicates that he will adjust a month off, since on February 13 he was on the court for the last time.

In Greece it is said that coach Míchel does not want to rush him so as not to lose him for a longer season and that he chose patience over necessity. Doubts, in any case, remain.

(Shakira: striking reaction to the question of whether Piqué wanted to go back with her)
(Esteban Soto; marcher, robbed and attacked)

Sports

