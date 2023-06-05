The Argentinian Nestor Lawrence surprised this Monday with his call for the friendly matches that the Colombian National Team will have on June 16 and 20, against Iraq and Germany.



The national helmsman called five players from the local tournament, when everything suggested that he would not.

In addition, did not include James Rodriguezwho was almost taken for granted after seeing him train in recent days at the headquarters of the Colombian Football Federation, in Bogotá.

​

Precisely, while the fans of Nacional and Millonarios fight for the call of their players, the ’10’, who is currently without a team, also reacted.

James Rodríguez: reaction after not being called to the Colombian National Team

Just a few minutes after the final list of summoned to the Selection was knownJames Rodríguez surprised with his reaction on social networks.



The ’10’, who came from attending an event of his foundation in Colombia, published, in his Instagram stories, a photograph of himself training in the gym.

The image, after a series of purely personal publications, has been seen by soccer fans as a clear message of “Here I am.”

The photo of James, in his training, this Monday. Photo: James Rodriguez’s Instagram

The future of James Rodriguez

Photo: Win Sports Screenshots

Rodríguez, who officially does not have a team, was linked last week with Turkey’s Besiktas. In fact, according to the press in that country, the ’10’ would already have a verbal agreement. However, this has not materialized.

James’ last appearance in the media was in an interview on ‘Win Sports’. During the talk, He talked about the Colombian National Team.

