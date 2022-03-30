Wednesday, March 30, 2022
James Rodríguez: rain of memes after elimination of the National Team to the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in Sports
James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez scored Colombia's goal against Venezuela, at the Cachamay stadium.

James Rodríguez scored Colombia’s goal against Venezuela, at the Cachamay stadium.

Despite being crowned the winner, Colombia was left out of the world cup.

