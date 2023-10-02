James Rodríguez continues fighting to earn his space in Sao Paulo, which has just won the Brazilian Cup and who wants to continue climbing the Brazilian championship standings.

With the Colombian on the court from the 70th minute, Sao Paulo won the classic against Corinthians 2-1 on Saturday, to reach tenth place in the tournament, with 34 points.

Sao Paulo is 10 away from the qualifying zone for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores and seven away from the qualifying round. Today I would have a place in the 2024 Copa Sudamericana.

Jonathan Calleri’s respect for James Rodríguez

James is not yet a starter in Sao Paulo, but the fans treat him with great affection and his teammates look at him with reverential respect. It is the case of Jonathan Calleri, the Argentine who is one of the most important attacking pieces of the club.

Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil, Calleri spoke about what it means to be a teammate of a player with his international career, which includes the distinction of having been the top scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. And he made an incredible revelation.

“James is sensational. I’m passionate about how he plays. I have no words to describe what it feels like to play alongside him. “Someone who wore Real Madrid’s number 10… Sometimes it’s even scary to talk to him,” declared Calleri.

The Argentine attacker also spoke about the fact that James is not yet a starter in coach Dorival Junior’s idea of ​​​​the game, although he believes that he will soon earn his place.

“A player of his caliber always wants to play. It’s difficult when there are a lot of people and they don’t play, everyone wants to play. We are 40 players and everyone has to understand Dorival’s situation. Sometimes it will be my turn or someone else’s turn, but everyone pulls in the same direction,” he said.

James has played eight games for Sao Paulo in all competitions, with one goal scored and one assist. Calleri highlighted his commitment to the team.

“He wants the best for the club. He is a good friend of Rafinha and understands what São Paulo means in Brazil. “He is very happy to have won the Brazilian Cup,” he insisted.

