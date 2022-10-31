The Colombian James Rodriguez tracked the second victory followed by the Olympiacos of Michael Gonzalezwho beat Lamia (2-0) at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium to stay at the top of the Greek League, which is dominated by Panathinaikos.

James, arcelo, who played the last half hour, has become a basic footballer for Olympiacos.

Against Lamia, on matchday ten, he signed his second goal. It was at 22 minutes, when a pumped ball from Korean Hwang In-Beom was headed by the Colombian to beat goalkeeper Bojan Saranov.

Praise and more praise

And six minutes later, the Congolese Cedric Bakambu he took advantage of a pass from Andreas Ntoi to score the second. Marcelo jumped onto the field in the 60th minute in the Moldovan’s position Oleg Reabciuk.

It is the fourth game that the former Real Madrid player has played with the Hellenic team, none of them as starters.

Olympiacos sits in third place in the greece league to a point of the second, the AEK Athensalready ten from the leader, the Panathinaikos.

The cucuteño is a sensation and the press warns that he is the great figure and lives a dream in the Greek league.

“James Rodríguez constantly confirms that he is determined to make history with the rojiblancos from Piraeus,” Sport Day assured.

“It also confirms that in a league at the level of the Greek league, he can make a difference even… by walking. And James is not in the mood to walk but to fight and run.”

EFE