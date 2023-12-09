Injuries and the lack of stability caused by them have meant that James Rodríguez has not been able to give much more than what he has shown so far. Despite his enormous talent, the scorer at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, at 32 years old, could not continue in Europe.

James arrived in São Paulo in the middle of this year, after having terminated his contract with Olympiacos, from Greece. In Brazilian soccer, he had performances that allowed him to regain his place and be important with the Colombian National Team.

However, physical problems once again threatened James’ performance, and he missed six of his team’s last seven games in the Brazilian championship. in which São Paulo finished 13 points behind the champion, Palmeiras.

James gave an interview to Globoesporte in which he raised doubts about his continuity in the São Paulo tricolor.

“In football everything changes very quickly. I never liked to talk about the future, only God knows. I like to talk about the present, about everyday life. I don’t know what will happen in 2024, football changes a lot. One day we are here, another day we are somewhere else. I don’t know, I like to talk about the present, and the present is the now. I will try to be well to help the team,” he declared.

In conversation with Globo Esporte SP last week, James Rodríguez, who lost the Tricolor in victory over Bahia, this week, avoided planning for the next season in São Paulo, and has a contract until June 30, 2025. . 📰 GE pic.twitter.com/MhuOxLMlSC — Mercado dabola (Admin:Robson) (@RobsonNunesMB) December 1, 2023

The coach of São Paulo, Dorival Junior, assured that he continues to count on James and threw a dart at the National Team, blaming it for the physical problems he suffered at the end of the championship.

“Most of the time, unfortunately he returned from the national team with an aggravated problem, small injuries that made training with our group considerably difficult, to the point that when the national team returned, after 10 or 15 days, they still handed him over to the department. doctor,” said the DT.

President of São Paulo, radical about the future of James

Now, the president of São Paulo, Julio Casares, was emphatic about the future of the Colombian player. He confirmed, also in an interview with Globoesporte, that they continue to count on him for 2024.

“Yes (continues). James has a contract with São Paulo, and this question that is sometimes asked in the press surprises us, because it arises from some situations, as well as others. I always come across a photograph of me, that São Paulo brings to someone. And we didn’t even talk to this person. But we understand what the football business is like, for those of you who interact with the media, get news from one source and have impact. But 90 percent of them are not true,” said Casares.

“We are working with something real, James has a contract, he is having a great qualifying campaign, when he arrived at São Paulo he played well. There will be a lack of rhythm, which will have to be determined by the technical committee, and day-to-day training,” added the manager.

James played 14 games with São Paulo this semester, with one goal and three assists, and, as things are going, he will continue with the club and will return to play in the Copa Libertadores, to which his team qualified as champions of the Brazilian Cup.

